Advertisement

Roanoke City Public Schools prep for fifth annual Breakfast with Santa

Students and staff prepare baked apples on Friday for Saturday's Breakfast with Santa event.
Students and staff prepare baked apples on Friday for Saturday's Breakfast with Santa event.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is hosting their fifth annual Breakfast with Santa event to help raise money for homeless students.

The event is usually held inside at William Fleming but this year, it will be a drive-through ticketed event for the public.

Students and staff have been prepping Friday to hand out boxed pancakes and bacon at the event on Saturday, December 12th.

The schools’ PR person says 395 Roanoke City students identify as homeless this school year. So far, a record-breaking $19,000 has been raised for homeless students through this year’s event, compared to $13,000 last year.

“What a great way to continue this tradition that we’ve been doing and just to give the community and the people some hope and some aspiration, but, more importantly, that they understand that people still do care, even in the midst of this pandemic that’s going on,” DeMarques Spillers, General Manager of Sodexo Magic for Roanoke City Public Schools, said.

Even though the event is different this year, it will remain festive, with inflatables and, of course, Santa.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%
Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Falwell drops lawsuit against Liberty University
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA

Latest News

Coach Tony Crews talks to socially-distanced players during practice Friday.
Heritage High School basketball coach talks changes after first week of practice
Federal Contract For Floyd Plant
Federal Contract For Floyd Plant
HS Basketball Back At Heritage
HS Basketball Back At Heritage
The Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence in Roanoke met Friday over Zoom.
Roanoke Gun Violence Committee reviews latest crime data