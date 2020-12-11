Roanoke City Public Schools prep for fifth annual Breakfast with Santa

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is hosting their fifth annual Breakfast with Santa event to help raise money for homeless students.

The event is usually held inside at William Fleming but this year, it will be a drive-through ticketed event for the public.

Students and staff have been prepping Friday to hand out boxed pancakes and bacon at the event on Saturday, December 12th.

The schools’ PR person says 395 Roanoke City students identify as homeless this school year. So far, a record-breaking $19,000 has been raised for homeless students through this year’s event, compared to $13,000 last year.

“What a great way to continue this tradition that we’ve been doing and just to give the community and the people some hope and some aspiration, but, more importantly, that they understand that people still do care, even in the midst of this pandemic that’s going on,” DeMarques Spillers, General Manager of Sodexo Magic for Roanoke City Public Schools, said.

Even though the event is different this year, it will remain festive, with inflatables and, of course, Santa.

