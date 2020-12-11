Roanoke Gun Violence Committee reviews latest crime data

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community engagement was a big part of the discussion during Roanoke’s Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence Zoom meeting on Friday, December 11th. Roanoke Police also gave updated homicide numbers.

The statistics show that there were more homicide and aggravated assault incidents this year than in 2019 and 2018.

A Roanoke Police Department Senior Crime Analyst reported the new crime numbers during the meeting. From January 1st to December 9th this year, there were 14 total homicides, compared to 12 in 2019 and 11 in 2018.

“So far in 2020, we’ve had 14 homicides, 11 of which are gunfire related, which means 78.57% of homicides this year have been gunfire related,” the analyst said.

The numbers also revealed there were 189 aggravated assault incidents this year, compared to 150 last year and 174 the year before.

Once the committee discussed crime, members talked about how to combat this crime. There was an emphasis in the meeting on community engagement, especially with the new Rapid Engagement Support in the Event of Trauma, or RESET, grant for the police department.

“Working on engaging more with the community, as I go out, it’s one of the things that members of the community are longing for, a better relationship with the police department,” Lloyd Merchant, the new Roanoke Rapid Response Coordinator, said.

Members brought up that the pandemic is hindering some of the community events they hoped to host, but they will plan to have them once restrictions are lifted.

In smaller breakout groups, the committee also talked about honing in on crime prevention for those ages 11 to 18.

The study committee will be holding their next meeting in the new year on January 8th over Zoom at 10 a.m.

