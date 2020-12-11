Senior Alert issued for missing Hopewell man

HOPEWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man missing since Friday afternoon.

The Hopewell Police Department is looking for Robert Lee Smith. He is Black, 72 years old, six feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, according to police. Hopewell is south of Richmond.

He was reported seen October 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at 209 S. 14th Avenue in Hopewell.

He may be wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage coator hoodie and glasses.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.

