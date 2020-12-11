Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing Hopewell man

Robert Smith, missing from Hopewell, VA
Robert Smith, missing from Hopewell, VA(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man missing since Friday afternoon.

The Hopewell Police Department is looking for Robert Lee Smith. He is Black, 72 years old, six feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, according to police. Hopewell is south of Richmond.

He was reported seen October 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at 209 S. 14th Avenue in Hopewell.

He may be wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage coator hoodie and glasses.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%
Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Falwell drops lawsuit against Liberty University
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA

Latest News

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity announced Friday that they received a donation of three...
Amherst County Habitat for Humanity announces donation of lots for new homes
Coach Tony Crews talks to socially-distanced players during practice Friday.
Heritage High School basketball coach talks changes after first week of practice
Students and staff prepare baked apples on Friday for Saturday's Breakfast with Santa event.
Roanoke City Public Schools prep for fifth annual Breakfast with Santa
Federal Contract For Floyd Plant
Federal Contract For Floyd Plant
HS Basketball Back At Heritage
HS Basketball Back At Heritage