Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%
Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Falwell drops lawsuit against Liberty University
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump administration plans 2nd execution as many days
Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops slightly; curfew starts Monday
Hometown Eats-Simply Vanilla
40 indicted in alleged SC drug empire conducted from prison