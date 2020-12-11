Temperatures soar into the 60s through Sunday

Another mostly sunny day is on the way today as our high temperature climbs into the low to mid 60s across many hometowns. That’s about ten to fifteen degrees above average for mid December. More clouds filter in late in the day but we remain dry. We can’t rule out a few stray showers this weekend as a front moves through. We have a better chance of some rain early Monday as a storm system passes to our south. This could bring the mountains a little bit of snow. Our next chance of any wintry weather doesn’t move in until Wednesday.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will start out with sunshine and finish with more clouds as our next cold front approaches from the west. The first half of the weekend will be dry, so that’s the best time to bring home that Christmas tree. Highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

By Saturday night, our cold front arrives delivering a slight chance of showers.

Clouds linger a bit Sunday as a front crosses the area but we’re not expecting much in the way of showers as the front remains dry. Winds will increase and we’ll keep temperatures on the mild side right around 60.

A cold front moves through the region this weekend leading to a few showers. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

As the front hangs out across our region, a ripple of energy may try to ride up the front into our area bringing our region another round of showers. Depending on what time the moisture arrives, we could see some snow in the mountains, but this looks like a mainly rain even for most of our region. Highs on Monday drop back into the mid and upper 40s.

Monday looks like a mainly rainy forecast with some snow in the mountains. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

We have another chance at some wintry weather by Wednesday. A high pressure system will be situated up in New England pushing down some colder air. We have some cold air now we need some moisture. It looks at the same time we could see some moisture move into our area from the south. This is something we definitly want to watch.