The Coffee Pot to host free meal giveaway December 15

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Those in less fortunate conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to a free meal Tuesday, December 15, at The Coffee Pot in Roanoke courtesy of Virginia Wins Together (a community initiative made up of operators and locations that host Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment (QVS) games).

Hot turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans are all on the menu, making up 700 hot meals available for one per person pickup following a first come, first served basis next to the restaurant (2902 Brambleton Avenue). The meals will be distributed from Noon-2:30 p.m., or until supplies last.

Any drivers and their passengers should all remain in their vehicles during pickup due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

