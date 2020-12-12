Alleghany County Public Schools to temporarily go 100-percent remote

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Public Schools announced Friday they will be moving to a temporarily all-remote format due to the increase in new COVID-19 cases throughout the region.

Following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, the division will begin its remote plan beginning Monday that will run through Tuesday, December 22. Schools will be closed for the holidays from December 23-January 1 and resume the previous blended format on January 4. This date is tentative, based on guidance and case data.

Parents can continue to follow student progress through PowerSchool.

All schools will be thoroughly cleaned during the remote learning period.

Meals will continue being available for all students 18 and under. Grab-and-go meals can be picked up at a handful of locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through December 21. Breakfast and lunch options are available from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The distribution operates along with the school calendar schedule. No food will be available on days of severe weather or emergencies.

Any questions can be directed to Debra Buckner at 863-1812. Meal information schedules can be seen by clicking here and visiting the division’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.