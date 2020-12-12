Christiansburg hosts first reverse holiday parade

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Christiansburg is really getting into the holiday spirit after hosting its first reverse holiday parade Friday night.

The floats lined up in the parking lot at Uptown Christiansburg Mall and folks were able to drive by the parade and see anything from dancing to Santa Claus himself. The town says this was a great way to reach out to the community in a safe environment by bringing the parade to them.

“I hope that tonight folks can come by and put a smile on their faces and enjoy what we’re able to provide them through this parade,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley. “I hope that we see the joy in their eyes and they’re ready for the holiday season.”

The town said 3,231 cars went through the parade.

You can vote for your favorite float on the town’s Facebook page now through Monday. The winner gets bragging rights and a plaque.

