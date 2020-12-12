Government contract helps Floyd plant increase production for PPE

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - A company that manufactures filtration materials in western Virginia has received a government contract that will help it increase production.

Hollingsworth & Vose makes a variety of products at its plant in Floyd, including high-performance filtration media used in personal protective equipment.

Earlier this month, the Defense Department awarded H&V a $2.5 million contract, that will help the company produce enough material for an additional 100 million N-95 masks per year.

Vince Hatcher is Director, Southeast Operations for Hollingsworth & Vose.

“Our customers actually make the masks. Our customers make the filters that go into the ventilators,” Hatcher told WDBJ7. “Our role is to get them the best quality product that they can buy, and make sure that we get it there when they need it.”

Hatcher said keeping employees safe is the company’s top priority. And he praised the team at the Floyd plant for the work they’ve done during the pandemic.

He said the company plans to hire additional employees next year as the plant increases capacity.

