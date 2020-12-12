Advertisement

Man trying to flee police jumps off bridge in Lynchburg

(KGWN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving along the John Lynch Memorial Bridge in Lynchburg Saturday proceeded to jump off the structure while he was being searched to evade police after being placed in handcuffs.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers immediately navigated to the Amherst County area of the river and were able to rescue the man from the water. He was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

The Lynchburg Fire Department aided in the rescue and helped removed him from the water with a boat.

