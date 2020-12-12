Mild weekend ahead with big changes next week

THE WEEKEND

Mild conditions look to continue for the weekend. Our next cold front approaches today, but it’s likely to bring only isolated showers to the mountains. The best chance for showers will be this evening and into tonight, but it will exit quickly. We’ll keep temperatures well above average again this weekend with 50s and low 60s expected.

Few showers move in tonight. (Grey)

SOGGY START TO THE WEEK

A low pressure system will slide to our South bringing rain into the area early Monday morning. At this time cold air looks to move in late and any snow mixing in will mainly stay along the Western slope. Most areas will only see a soaking rain. Rainfall may top one inch around the region, with locally higher amounts. Conditions look to improve Monday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Heavy rain is likely on Monday morning. (Grey)

Snow could mix into our next system. (Grey)

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be chilly, dry, and sunny. High look to only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Colder air moves in for Tuesday night with lows in the 20s. With the cold air in place this could set us up for snow on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

We will be watching another wet system moving in from the south. This may lead to significant duration snow event starting Wednesday morning and lingering into the evening.

There is still LOTS of time for adjustments to the forecast, but it’s certainly something you’ll want to keep an eye on.