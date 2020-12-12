Mount Rogers Health District director weighs in on COVID-19 spike

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Mount Rogers Health District is one of our hardest hit hometowns by the coronavirus, especially now that more and more cases are linking back to Thanksgiving gatherings.

“It has been a very busy week,” said Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “As cases continue to surge ahead we are seeing the effects of Thanksgiving.”

Shelton said their positivity rate is over 25-percent and is so much that they still don’t have the resources to keep up with contact tracing. That is up from about 17-percent positivity last week.

“We know that means there are a lot of people in our communities that are not diagnosed and we need a lot of people to understand if they’re sick to be tested so that we can encourage people to stay home and to keep this virus from spreading further especially with this holiday season,” Shelton said.

During Governor Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 update on Thursday, he shared Mayor Crowder’s story who has since gone to the hospital now having a fever for over a week and dropping oxygen levels. In his most recent update, he says, “I was really surprised that Governor Northam wished me well and said so many kind things. I really appreciate that.”

“For people who have not believed to say publicly that they now understand and believe, I appreciate that very much,” Shelton said. “For the people he is able to influence in his circle knowing that he now understands I appreciate that very much. That takes a big person to come forward and say this is real and I do appreciate that very much.”

Shelton said the virus has been particularly difficult on her district because it didn’t have many cases during some of more strict mandates, now it’s taking a toll on the community.

“If putting on a mask is all you have to do as one measure to stop the spread, it is hard for me to see how people cannot have respect for their fellow citizens, their friends, their loved ones,” Shelton said. “It has been a struggle to watch this.”

Mayor Crowder is now saying he would focus on education of the virus.

“We’re so close to a vaccine and we just really want people to hang on a little bit further so we can protect the community from the spread of coronavirus,” Shelton said.

All next week the Mount Rogers Health District will be offering multiple drive-thru testing opportunities throughout the area. You are encouraged to head out for a test if you think you might have symptoms or just want peace of mind. You must be 16 or older and the clinics will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

