One dead after crash along Rt. 220 in Franklin County
Police responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. and found the crashed Toyota Camry
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia State Police, a person is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Route 220 Saturday morning in Franklin County.
Police responded shortly before 11:30 and found a Toyota Camry that ran off the road and overturned near Brookledge Lane.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.