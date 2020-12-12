One taken to hospital after fire along Orange Ave. NW
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Orange Ave NW Saturday.
Crews responded shortly before 2 p.m. and found smoke showing from the property.
No cause has been released.
