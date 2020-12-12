Advertisement

Retiring Roanoke Co. Fire Chief hired as Executive Dir. of Western VA EMS Council

He will begin his new role March 8
Roanoke County Fire Chief Steve Simon
Roanoke County Fire Chief Steve Simon(Roanoke County)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Current Chief of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, Stephen G. Simon, was announced Friday as the new Executive Director of the Western Virginia EMS Council. Simon announced in early December he will be retiring from the department, effective March 1, 2021.

Chief Simon has been a member of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue since 1994, serving as its chief since 2015.

He will begin his new role March 8.

