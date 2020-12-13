Advertisement

Danville church holds drive-thru for Angel Tree children

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville church held a drive-thru Saturday to give presents and smiles to Angel Tree children.

Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners and their families, partnered with First Presbyterian Church of Danville for this event. They helped provide Christmas presents to 24 families and 40 children from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

These are children of incarcerated men and women in the area, and they are registered in the Angel Tree program.

“When children, you know, have parents who are not with them, we feel it is vitally important that they understand that the community is still there for them but also that god loves them,” Elizabeth Broschart, Senior Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Danville, said.

The church has been hosting Angel Tree giveaways for over 25 years, but it’s normally a big indoor party for participants. The event had to change this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

