Greenbrier County students to temporarily go all-remote due to current COVID-19 concerns

Meals will continue to be provided for students
Courtesy Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WDBJ) - According to the division, all Greenbrier County School students will temporarily only utilize remote learning options from December 14-December 22.

The move was made due to the current school system COVID-19 metrics released by the West Virginia Department of Education.

Three-day meal bags will be available to all students at each school on Tuesday and Friday from 11:30-1 p.m. During the week of December 21, a five-day meal amount can be picked up for all students, PK-12, from the four secondary schools from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22.

Wi-fi is available for students in designated areas of school parking lots.

Click here for additional resources available from Greenbrier County Schools.

