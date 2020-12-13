Greenbrier County students to temporarily go all-remote due to current COVID-19 concerns
Meals will continue to be provided for students
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WDBJ) - According to the division, all Greenbrier County School students will temporarily only utilize remote learning options from December 14-December 22.
The move was made due to the current school system COVID-19 metrics released by the West Virginia Department of Education.
Three-day meal bags will be available to all students at each school on Tuesday and Friday from 11:30-1 p.m. During the week of December 21, a five-day meal amount can be picked up for all students, PK-12, from the four secondary schools from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22.
Wi-fi is available for students in designated areas of school parking lots.
Click here for additional resources available from Greenbrier County Schools.
