Mild today, but Winter returns this week

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and mild again today with highs in the 50s and 60s. Our next system moves in overnight tonight into Monday morning.

SOGGY START TO THE WEEK

A low pressure system will slide in from the south and begin bringing rain into the area early Monday morning. At this time cold air looks to move in late and any snow mixing in will mainly stay along the western slope. Most areas will only see a soaking rain. Rainfall may top one inch around the region, with locally higher amounts. Conditions look to improve Monday afternoon with highs in the 40s, increasing sunshine, and increasing winds.

1"-2" of rain could lead to localized flooding Monday morning. (Grey)

Snow looks to mix in, but accumulations will be at the ski resorts. (Grey)

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be chilly, dry, and sunny. High look to only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Colder air moves in for Tuesday night with lows in the 20s. With the cold air in place this could set us up for snow on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

We will be watching another wet system moving in from the south late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This may lead to significant duration snow event starting Wednesday morning and lingering into the evening.

There is still LOTS of time for adjustments to the forecast, but it’s certainly something you’ll want to keep an eye on. For now it appears likely that parts of our area will see significant snow totals, especially along and up the Blue Ridge and to the west. Temperatures will play a big role in what type of precipitation could fall through the day on Wednesday. The overall strength and location of the low will determine plenty details of this storm’s impacts on our area. Keep an eye out for more updates!

This is a model not an official forecast. (Grey)

This is a model not an official forecast. Be prepared for a winter storm on Wednesday. (Grey)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Cold air looks to remain in place into the weekend. Highs will linger in the 30s and 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.