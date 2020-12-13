Advertisement

UVA concludes football season, give program time off after challenging 2020

The school will put up a 5-5 record for 2020
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia has put a bow on their 2020 campaign, looking to give those within their program extra time off and to be with family after a challenging 2020, according to an announcement made by the school Sunday.

At the request of Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall, team captains and task unit leaders talked Sunday to go over the decision and the probable ACC-affiliated bowl invitation that awaits. The team will finish the year at 5-5.

“They have all grown tremendously from the challenges put before them this year. But now is the time to return to families and loved ones. This team will always be special for how it handled competing during the pandemic. It is one more example of the amazing capacity and leadership of the young men that allow me to coach them every day.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
One dead after crash along Rt. 220 in Franklin County
What to expect on Monday morning.
Mild weekend continues Sunday then it’s back to full-blown winter mode next week
Man allegedly trying to flee police jumps off bridge in Lynchburg
Virginia adds 4,100 new COVID cases, 39 deaths

Latest News

The Virginia Tech football team celebrates with the Commonwealth Cup after a 33-15 win over...
Herbert and Hokies snap skid, beating Virginia 33-15
Liberty men’s basketball stomps CIU, 73-26
Coach Tony Crews talks to socially-distanced players during practice Friday.
Heritage High School basketball coach talks changes after first week of practice
Franklin County schools temporarily ban fans from games and events