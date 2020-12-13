UVA concludes football season, give program time off after challenging 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia has put a bow on their 2020 campaign, looking to give those within their program extra time off and to be with family after a challenging 2020, according to an announcement made by the school Sunday.

At the request of Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall, team captains and task unit leaders talked Sunday to go over the decision and the probable ACC-affiliated bowl invitation that awaits. The team will finish the year at 5-5.

“They have all grown tremendously from the challenges put before them this year. But now is the time to return to families and loved ones. This team will always be special for how it handled competing during the pandemic. It is one more example of the amazing capacity and leadership of the young men that allow me to coach them every day.”

