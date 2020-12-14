Advertisement

2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run

A 2-year-old child was killed in a North Carolina hit-and-run Thursday night, WBTV reported.
hit and run
hit and run(MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) -A 2-year-old child was killed in a North Carolina hit-and-run Thursday night, WBTV reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in Wilkes County on Traphill Road at Jettie Joines Avenue Thursday night around 8:53 p.m.

Officials indicate a 2-year-old child wandered away from his home and was found by family members along the road in the area.

WBTV reported, the child was initially taken by a family member to the Mountain View Fire Department but was pronounced dead at Wilkes Medical Center a short time later.

Officials say the child had been left at home with two other children for a short time as a parent went to a neighboring house.

The Highway Patrol is asking for assistance from anyone who may have been involved or seen something in the area of Traphill Road between 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash along Rt. 220 in Franklin County
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
COVID in Virginia: new-case count drops, percentage of positive tests ticks down slightly
What to expect on Monday morning.
Mild weekend continues Sunday then it’s back to full-blown winter mode next week
Man allegedly trying to flee police jumps off bridge in Lynchburg

Latest News

Music With The Feel Good Tour
Music With The Feel Good Tour
Dot's Drive-Thru
Dot's Drive-Thru
RVSPCA employees hand out free pet food at Sunday's Dot Drive-Thru
Dot’s Drive-Thru at the RVSPCA gives free food to around 70 pet owners at Sunday’s event
The Feel Good tour plays live music for their Facebook page's livestream.
The Feel Good Tour gives the gift of music for the holidays
Courtesy Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 3
One flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Floyd County