2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) -A 2-year-old child was killed in a North Carolina hit-and-run Thursday night, WBTV reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in Wilkes County on Traphill Road at Jettie Joines Avenue Thursday night around 8:53 p.m.

Officials indicate a 2-year-old child wandered away from his home and was found by family members along the road in the area.

WBTV reported, the child was initially taken by a family member to the Mountain View Fire Department but was pronounced dead at Wilkes Medical Center a short time later.

Officials say the child had been left at home with two other children for a short time as a parent went to a neighboring house.

The Highway Patrol is asking for assistance from anyone who may have been involved or seen something in the area of Traphill Road between 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.