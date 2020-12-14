Advertisement

Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
Heavy rain moves in for Monday morning.
Heavy rain moves in early Monday followed by winter storm Wednesday
COVID in Virginia: new-case count drops, percentage of positive tests ticks down slightly
Courtesy Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 3
One flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Floyd County
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
The first winter storm will come in various forms Wednesday.
Monday, December 14 - Evening Update
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Clyde Receives Nod From Robin Reed
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Clyde receives nod from Robin Reed
The Lynchburg City School Board voted unanimously Monday during a special meeting to revert to...
Lynchburg City School Board votes to revert to virtual learning
Medical professionals are carrying a heavy burden. Monday they offered a glimpse of what...
Frontline health workers describe emotional toll of COVID care