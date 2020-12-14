Appomattox County Republican Committee passes resolution of censure against Denver Riggleman

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Republican Committee passed a resolution of censure against exiting congressman Denver Riggleman (R-VA-05) this weekend.

The committee believes Riggleman betrayed voters in the fifth congressional district.

They say his actions in office have not reflected the values of the Republican party.

They also say his consideration to vote for Joe Biden was also a cause for censure.

“This resolution was unanimously passed by the Appomattox County Republican Committee who are passionate about supporting our President Donald J. Trump. We will hold accountable all Republican elected officials to stand by the Virginia Republican Creed and National Republican Platform and to support all our Republican nominees,” said Christian Raymond, chairman.

