CSHD adjusts COVID-19 testing for concerns of inclement weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District is adjusting their testing schedule for COVID-19 this week due to the potential amount of inclement weather.

Details are as follows:

“**Testing ONLY for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case:

· Tuesday, December 15th- Lexington | Augusta Health Primary Care Lexington- 9:00a- 12:00p

· Thursday, December 17th- Verona | Augusta County Government Center- 2:30p-4:30p *for ages 16 years and up*

· Thursday, December 17th- Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Dispatch- 10:00a-12:00p *for ages16 years and up*

· Friday, December 18th- Penn Laird | Rockingham Park at the Crossroads- 7:30a-10:30a Registration required, call your local health department by 2:00p on 12/17 to register

**Testing for the general public, anyone 17 years old and up:

We are now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required. The information for this testing event is below:

· Tuesday, December 15th- Harrisonburg / JMU University Park- 2:00p-6:00p Registration for this event is full. All individuals who registered for this even will be notified via email that the testing date has been changed.”

Questions and concerns can be relayed by phone at 540-332-7830 ext. 344.

