Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native Dolly Parton took to social media Saturday, reacting to the news of her long-time friend Charley Pride’s passing.
“Charley we will always love you”, Parton wrote in a Tweet.
Pride, known as country music’s first Black superstar died Saturday due to complications with COVID-19. He was 86-years-old.
Pride was first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
