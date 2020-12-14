Dot’s Drive-Thru at the RVSPCA gives free food to around 70 pet owners at Sunday’s event

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is helping families feed their pets.

This new program started in October and is called Dot’s Drive-Thru. Every month, the animal shelter gives out free dog and cat food and litter for pet owners in need.

The program is seeing a lot of growth. The first month they helped 19 families, and this weekend nearly 70 families came out to receive food and supplies.

“One of our goals is to keep pets and families together, and this is part of that. Pet retention is really, really important to us, so if we can help these people by supplying some food, maybe they’ll be able to keep their pets,” Ruth Pierce, Programs Manager of the Roanoke Valley SPCA, said.

The drive-thru pet food pantry is made possible thanks to a gift left to the shelter by a long-time supporter. The SPCA plans to continue this Drive-Thru as long as the funds are there. Pierce said she expects the drive-thru to go on for at least another two years.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.