First COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Virginia

The initial allotment of 72,150 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is being delivered to health systems across the state Monday and Tuesday
Courtesy The Office of the Governor of Virginia
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam welcomed a much-anticipated holiday gift to Virginians Monday at Bon Secours Hospital in Richmond.

The initial allotment of 72,150 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is being delivered to health systems across the state Monday and Tuesday, ready as soon as tomorrow to be given to frontline healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers who directly care for COVID-19 patients are placed at top priority amongst providers in Virginia.

“With this remarkable medical achievement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel,” said Northam Monday.

Health systems around the Commonwealth are due to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of December. This initial batch will begin the inoculation process for almost all healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. A total of 500,000 people are estimated to be in these two groups, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Visit the VDH website for more on the state’s efforts surrounding COVID-19.

