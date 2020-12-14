Glasgow lights Christmas dinosaur

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - Glasgow welcomed in the Christmas season Sunday with the lighting of the dinosaur.

The iconic dinosaur returned to town after a renovation. The mascot has been in town for decades, originally a Halloween prank by local artist Mark Cline.

After his bright return with Santa and the Grinch, he will take up permanent residence at the entrance to town.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.