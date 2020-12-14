Advertisement

Glasgow lights Christmas dinosaur

Glasgow celebrates the return of its dinosaur mascot with Christmas lights.
Glasgow celebrates the return of its dinosaur mascot with Christmas lights.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - Glasgow welcomed in the Christmas season Sunday with the lighting of the dinosaur.

The iconic dinosaur returned to town after a renovation. The mascot has been in town for decades, originally a Halloween prank by local artist Mark Cline.

After his bright return with Santa and the Grinch, he will take up permanent residence at the entrance to town.

