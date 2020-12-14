Heavy rain this morning followed by winter storm Wednesday

Two storms move through the area this week. The first will bring heavy rain and some mountain snow through Monday morning while the next one will likely be our first true winter storm in a long time. Impacts are likely from both of these systems so it’ll be important to stay on top of the forecast!

SOGGY START TO THE WEEK

Rain will continue through Monday morning then begin tapering off from west to east by the early afternoon. At this time cold air looks to move in late and any snow mixing in will mainly stay along the western slope. Most areas will only see a soaking rain. Rainfall may top one inch around the region, with locally higher amounts. Conditions look to improve during the afternoon with highs in the 40s, increasing sunshine, and increasing winds.

1"-2" of rain could lead to localized flooding Monday morning. (Grey)

Heaviest totals expected in ski country. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be chilly, dry, and sunny. Highs look to only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Colder air moves in for Tuesday night with lows in the 20s. With the cold air in place this could set us up for snow Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

We will be watching another wet system moving in by the middle of the week leading to a significant day-long winter weather event.

OVERVIEW & MODELS

It’s rare we have a slam dunk, all snow forecast for our area. This won’t be one of them. For now it appears likely that parts of our area will see significant snow totals, likely north into the Alleghany Highlands and WV mountains. For the rest of the region, temperatures (both on the ground, and in the clouds) will play a big role in what type of precipitation could fall through the day Wednesday.

A more westerly track would lead to warmer temperatures aloft and less snow for our area. At this time, it appears that is where models are trending. Ultimately, this looks like an impactful mixed bag system with snow, sleet and freezing rain along with some plain rain toward the southside.

STORM TIMING

The mix of sleet and snow begins early Wednesday morning and lasts throughout the day, tapering off late.

A mix of precipitation is expected Wednesday. More likely all snow in the Highlands, and mostly a rain/mix across the Southside as warm air move in. (WDBJ7)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Totals will vary from place-to-place because of of the wide array of precipitation types that will occur. This is a very challenging forecast in terms of amounts since mixing is expected. Sleet/rain/ice can eat away totals significantly. Here’s a breakdown of the basics. We will update this in the coming days with more specifics.

PRECIPITATION TYPE SNOW & ICE AMOUNT ROANOKE VALLEY

Roanoke, Bedford, Franklin, Botetourt, Smith Mountain Lake Mostly snow to start with a rain/snow line developing nearby. A mix is possible at any point during the day Couple inches of snow/sleet mix possible. Ice: <1/4″ CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Lynchburg, Appomattox, Campbell, Amherst A rain/snow line will develop nearby so a mix is possible at any point during the day Couple inches of snow/sleet mix possible. Ice: <1/4″ SOUTHSIDE

Danville, Martinsville, South Boston, Charlotte Court House Early morning mix, changing to mostly rain. Mostly rain; Any snow/sleet accumulation under 1″. NEW RIVER VALLEY

Blacksburg, Radford, Wytheville, Pearisburg, Marion Snow to start mixing with sleet at times during the day. Couple inches of snow & sleet mix. Ice: <1/4″ HIGHLANDS

Covington, Clifton Forge, Lexington Nearly all snow event; Snow could fall heavily at times. Significant snowfall expected, may reach 8″ in spots.

Mostly rain/mix is expected in the Southside, while mostly snow is expected along/north of the 460 corridor. (WDBJ7)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Cold air looks to remain in place into the weekend. Highs will linger in the 30s and 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.