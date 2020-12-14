Advertisement

Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of Chabad of the Bluegrass was injured Saturday night after an alleged antisemitic incident.

Chabad of the Bluegrass’s Rabbi Shlomo Litvin confirmed the incident happened around 7 Saturday night ahead of a menorah lighting ceremony at the UK Jewish Student Center.

Both Lexington Police and Rabbi Litvin said a driver pulled up to the group, using foul language. The Rabbi said the full extent of what was said was unclear. Police told WKYT the driver was using antisemitic slurs.

Rabbi Litvin said a community member at the lighting ceremony walked up to the driver’s side door, and tried to block the driver from causing further disruption. Officials said the man in the car then reached out, grabbed the victim, accelerated his car and dragged them. Rabbi Litvin said the driver swerved and ran over the victim’s leg.

Rabbi Litvin said the victim refused to be treated until the menorah was lit.

“Someone yelled, ‘Call 911,’ and he said, ‘First let’s light the menorah, I’m not going to allow that to stop us from celebrating our faith and spreading the light, which is the very message of Chanukah,’” Rabbi Litvin says. “Anything can be used for spirituality or negativity. Anything that happens to you, how you react is what that thing is.”

The victim was taken to UK hospital. He was released Sunday morning.

Police said they are still trying to locate the vehicle and driver involved in this incident.

Rabbi Litvin said Saturday’s event was held in response to another antisemitic event on campus last month targeting the Jewish Center.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton reacted to the incident, saying “racism and religious persecution have no place here”.

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron also reacted to the incident. He called it sickening and unacceptable, saying it is important to speak out against anti-semitism in all its forms.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash along Rt. 220 in Franklin County
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
COVID in Virginia: new-case count drops, percentage of positive tests ticks down slightly
What to expect on Monday morning.
Mild weekend continues Sunday then it’s back to full-blown winter mode next week
Man allegedly trying to flee police jumps off bridge in Lynchburg

Latest News

Music With The Feel Good Tour
Music With The Feel Good Tour
Dot's Drive-Thru
Dot's Drive-Thru
RVSPCA employees hand out free pet food at Sunday's Dot Drive-Thru
Dot’s Drive-Thru at the RVSPCA gives free food to around 70 pet owners at Sunday’s event
The Feel Good tour plays live music for their Facebook page's livestream.
The Feel Good Tour gives the gift of music for the holidays
Courtesy Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 3
One flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Floyd County