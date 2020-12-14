Lynchburg schools to go temporarily all-remote amidst COVID-19 concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City Schools board has voted to move their learning format to temporarily all-remote from Tuesday, December 15 - Friday, December 18 amidst the ongoing concerns associated with COVID-19.

All students in grades PreK-2 should utilize their SeeSaw account with the help of others to continue participating. Students from grades 3-12 are to log into Google Classroom with their Google Chromebooks received from Lynchburg City Schools.

Meals will continue to be available for pickup from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the three middle schools and two high schools. Additional food resources may be added.

Access to the internet is still available through the external access points at all LCS buildings at no charge. Hotspots are available through the LCS Information Technology team for families with limited or no access, and be paid for through the end of the school year.

Should a student have limited or no access to the internet, the following resources should be utilized to get in contact with LCS:

-Call the specific school the student is attending and request a hotspot

-Email itsupport@lcsedu.net

-Call the LCS Helpdesk at 434-515-5090 and leave a message with your name, your child’s name and school, and the best way to contact you

-Complete the LCS Student Tech Assistance Form that can be accessed here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.