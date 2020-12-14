Advertisement

Madison Heights man facing multiple charges following Sunday incident

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald Ferguson Jr. Sunday night.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is facing multiple charges after an incident in Madison Heights Sunday night.

Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Daniels Drive around 10:15 p.m., after receiving a report of shots fired.

Deputies were told a man was possibly holding his family against their will with a firearm inside the home. The sheriff’s office said deputies established a perimeter around the house while they gathered more information and attempted to communicate with the residents inside.

Some residents of the home came outside, unharmed, at 10:31 p.m. Six minutes later, a man identified as Ronald Ferguson Jr. came out of the home.

Deputies checked the home to make sure no one was still inside and after interviewing the residents and Ferguson, he was charged with abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and brandishing a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

