Man shot arrives at hospital, suspect arrested in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A felon recently released from prison has been charged with shooting a man and possession of meth after a victim arrived at Wythe County Community Hospital with a gunshot wound Friday.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the hospital and found James Collins had been shot in his left arm by who he said was James Calvin Hunley at a home on Blades Trail in the Max Meadows area.

The suspect was arrested at his home, where investigators also proceeded to look after receiving a search warrant. Authorities found items consistent with the distribution of methamphetamine.

A gun was also found at 298 Moss Lane where, according to the homeowner, Hunley left the weapon after the shooting. Hunley is a convicted felon and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

He is charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

