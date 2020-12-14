Name released of person killed in Franklin Co. crash Saturday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police has released the name of a person killed in a Franklin County crash Saturday.

The incident happened on Route 220 just before 11:30 a.m. December 12. State police said a Toyota Camry was going north near Fork Mountain Road when it crossed the center line and hit a Peterbuilt tractor trailer in the next lane. The impact caused the car to run off the side of the road, where it hit a culvert in the median and overturned.

The driver of the Camry, a 74-year-old woman from Martinsville, was taken for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. The car’s passenger, 49-year-old Courtney L. Wade, of Martinsville, was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt and had been ejected from the car.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 54-year-old man from Houston, Texas was not injured.

