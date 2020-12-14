NRV health district set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in about a week

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley is set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in about a week.

But what don’t we know about this vaccine? The NRV Health District answered a few in a recent COVID-19 update.

Pfizer has the green light from the FDA and CDC. Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are making their way to people around the country.

“We do expect to start seeing vaccinating healthcare workers in a long-term care facility in that the next week or two,” said Bissell.

Dr Noelle Bissell the director for the new river valley health district says there are still of unknowns about the vaccine. But here is what she can tell us.

“Does not introduce any virus into your system so I definitely cannot give you COVID,” said Bissell.

The vaccine could have some side effects but Bissell says that is normal.

“The side effects to the vaccine are very similar to other side effects from vaccination obviously you can have a local response so episode of a vaccine you can have some redness and swelling and some soreness that’s to be expected,” said Bissell.

She says you may feel a little sick after a dose—maybe a headache or fatigue.

“Again, that’s actually a sign that your immune system is being primed in and is being stimulated which is a good sign,” said Bissell.

As for children and the vaccines long term effects.

“We don’t know how long the immunity’s going to last we don’t know if it’s going to be effective in certain populations like children in and obviously you know it is relatively new so we don’t know about long-term side effects,” said Bissell.

And what about those with allergies?

“You know obviously people who have allergic tendencies in and have significant allergic reactions that something that you need to discuss with your provider you know through the trials of tens of thousands of people they did not have significant reactions that’s not to say that they can’t happen,” said Bissell.

Bissell says there is still a lot to be discussed about the vaccine, and it will take time to put a dent the pandemic. But she adds there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it is important to take thing piece by piece.

According to the CDC, the first COVID-19 vaccine is being used under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Many other vaccines are still being developed and tested.

