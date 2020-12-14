Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Charlotte County crash

(KKTV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in Charlotte County Saturday.

State police responded to the crash on Kings Highway just before 10 p.m. December 12. A pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway near American Dream Lane when he was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban going east. State police said the vehicle was unable to avoid the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Tevin R. Smith, of South Boston, died at the scene.

The driver, a 73-year-old man from Powhattan County, was uninjured.

