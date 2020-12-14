Advertisement

Santa Claus is riding through Botetourt County this week

Santa visits Botetourt County
Santa visits Botetourt County(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus is driving through different neighborhoods in Botetourt County this week.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa is getting a ride with the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

Normally the department hands out candy canes and fire safety flyers, but this year, because of COVID, they’re helping old St. Nick keep his distance.

“Due to COVID we are asking people to stay distant. Santa is not getting off the truck this year, but we are still trying to spread a little joy this time with this pandemic,” Department Vice President Jarrett Ulrich said.

To find out when the big man in red will be in your neighborhood you can visit the department’s Facebook page.

They are also helping families see Santa by adding a new GPS tracking feature to their ride, so families can follow Santa’s route and know when he is about to come down their street.

