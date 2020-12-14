Advertisement

Sea Tow helps collect 1,150 toys for kids with Lake Christian Ministries

Volunteers sorted toys inside of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta Monday.
Volunteers sorted toys inside of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta Monday.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizations at Smith Mountain Lake are helping bring toys to children this holiday season.

SML’s Sea Tow has spent the last week collecting 1,150 donated toys outside of area Dollar General stores. Monday, Sea Tow unloaded the toys at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.

Volunteers sorted all the toys at the church and will be delivering them to registered families with Lake Christian Ministries this Saturday.

“We’ve been doing this for the past 11 years, and it’s grown and grown, and it’s such a wonderful thing. I mean, you think about a child on Christmas morning, the smile it’s going to put on their face,” Nancy Ellett, Co-Owner of Sea Tow, said.

Ellett said they collected more toys this year than in the past, but there were also more registered children this year--over 400.

