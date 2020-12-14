Advertisement

Subjects wanted after wallet stolen at Brookneal Food Lion

Any helpful tips can be called into Chief Ricky Baldwin at 434-376-2650
Courtesy Brookneal Police Department
Courtesy Brookneal Police Department(Brookneal Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are looking for two subjects who left a Food Lion in Brookneal (425 Lusardi Drive) on the evening of December 6 after allegedly stealing someone’s wallet.

According to Brookneal Police, they left the area in a four-door sedan with the wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Any helpful tips can be called into Chief Ricky Baldwin at 434-376-2650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain moves in for Monday morning.
Heavy rain moves in early Monday followed by winter storm Wednesday
COVID in Virginia: new-case count drops, percentage of positive tests ticks down slightly
A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
Courtesy Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 3
One flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Floyd County
hit and run
2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run

Latest News

Courtesy WDBJ7
Car crashes into home at 15th and Orange
A Virginia State Police patrol car was struck while parked on the side of I-81 Monday.
Two Virginia State Police troopers injured after patrol vehicle struck
Name released of person killed in Franklin Co. crash Saturday
Pedestrian killed in Charlotte County crash