Subjects wanted after wallet stolen at Brookneal Food Lion

BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are looking for two subjects who left a Food Lion in Brookneal (425 Lusardi Drive) on the evening of December 6 after allegedly stealing someone’s wallet.

According to Brookneal Police, they left the area in a four-door sedan with the wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Any helpful tips can be called into Chief Ricky Baldwin at 434-376-2650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900

