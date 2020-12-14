The Feel Good Tour gives the gift of music for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is giving the gift of music this holiday season. The Feel Good Tour is providing free, donated instruments to kids in our area.

The group simply hopes to put smiles on kids faces and give them the opportunity to discover music, especially this year during these tough times.

In 2005, this group of musicians started The Feel Good Tour when they went out to Louisiana to spread the joy of music right after Hurricane Katrina hit and ended up donating new and used instruments to children.

“We went to the junior high school and played for some of the kids there and talked to the band director, and they told us how so many things were washed away in the flood, so we came back and said, well lets see what we can find, if anyone is willing to donate something, and it started from there,” Al Coffey, Co-Founder of the The Feel Good Tour, said.

Since then, the Roanoke group has collected many more donated instruments and has given out over 500 of them.

“We see the need and we want to fill it,” Bill Hudson, Co-Founder of The Feel Good Tour, added.

Sunday, the nonprofit kicked off their 5th annual Music for Christmas program, where folks can stop by this Rent-A-Space warehouse on Valley Avenue on December 19th and 20th for a free instrument.

“We want to see some kids faces light up on Christmas morning when they get the instrument they wanted,” Coffey said.

This year, the group has made the program appointment-only to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

“We’ll have people make an appointment, let us know what they’re looking for, make an appointment to pick it up, they’ll see one of us outside, the other will go inside to get the thing for them and bring it out so they’re not really interacting more than necessary,” Coffey explained.

When the group isn’t handing out music to kids, they’re playing it on their Facebook page’s livestream to help uplift spirits.

“Because there’s nothing like live music to cheer people up,” Coffey said.

The group leaders said they are always looking for instrument donation,s so they can continue to bring music to those who want to play but cant afford it.

If you would like to book an appointment or donate an instrument, you can call 540-366-7290 or email liberty1street@gmail.com.

