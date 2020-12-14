Two Virginia State Police troopers injured after patrol vehicle struck

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police said two of its troopers are recovering from minor injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck on I-81 in Wythe County Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., troopers J.G. Carico and K.D. Nelson responded to a single-vehicle crash after a vehicle ran off the side of the interstate at the 68 mile marker. State police said both troopers were seated in their patrol car finishing up the crash investigation when a Toyota Camry going north ran off the road and hit the back of their vehicle. The patrol car was parked on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights activated at the time.

The troopers were taken to Wythe County Community Hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

The driver of the Camry, 25-year-old William A. Porter, of Rural Retreat, was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of his vehicle and was cited for a defective equipment violation. He was not injured in the crash.

State police is reminding drivers to be mindful of slick road conditions and to be aware of Virginia’s Move Over Law, which requires all vehicles to move over a lane or cautiously pass any vehicle equipped with flashing red, blue or amber lights that is stopped on the side of the road.

