VHSL won’t require face masks during training, games

(WVIR)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia High School League says it will not require students and coaches to wear masks while participating in sports.

This comes after a previous announcement on December 10, in which VHSL said it was “requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)” by wearing masks.

High School League clarifies new statewide measures regarding school sports

VHSL said the previous requirement was issued in response to information that Governor Northam’s new guidelines would include such a provision. However, Executive Order 72 stated that face covering requirements “do not apply to ... individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”

“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”

VHSL guidance will now conform to EO 72 in that face masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required. Individual schools can use best judgment pertaining to face mask rules in athletic programs.

