Washington leads NFC East after gritty 23-15 victory over 49ers
Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 26-7 earlier Sunday.
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
