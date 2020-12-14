Advertisement

Washington leads NFC East after gritty 23-15 victory over 49ers

Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 26-7 earlier Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) manages to elude the tackle of Washington...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) manages to elude the tackle of Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By David Brandt
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

