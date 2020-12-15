Everything Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock said at Tuesday’s press conference
Babcock confirmed Justin Fuente will return as the Hokies’ head football coach in 2021.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock addressed the media Tuesday to affirm the program’s commitment to head football coach Justin Fuente and the state of the Hokies’ football program moving forward.
You can watch his full remarks from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:
