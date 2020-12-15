Everything Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock said at Tuesday’s press conference

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock addressed the media Tuesday to affirm the program’s commitment to head football coach Justin Fuente and the state of the Hokies’ football program moving forward.

You can watch his full remarks from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

Virginia Tech Athletic Director with update on Hokie Football WATCH LIVE: Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock hosts a virtual press conference to answer questions about Tech Football and Tech Athletics. Posted by WDBJ7 on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

