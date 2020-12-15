Advertisement

First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Carilion Clinic

The first shipment of 4,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now in the possession of Carilion Clinic.
Courtesy Carilion
Courtesy Carilion(Jared Ladia | Carilion)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first shipment of 4,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now in the possession of Carilion Clinic. The initial batch arrived at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The first batch will be distributed to healthcare workers with direct patient care responsibilities for those with COVID-19.

“The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is getting a little brighter,” said Chad Alvarez, Pharm. D., senior director of pharmacy and the leader of Carilion’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force

Those healthcare workers in Carilion’s emergency departments and COVID-19 areas will receive the vaccine first later this week. Additional shipments are expected in the next few weeks.

Visit Carilion’s COVID-19 vaccine page for more resources.

