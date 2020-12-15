For second month in a row, anger at Northam draws a crowd in Bedford

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the second meeting in a row, anger at Gov. Ralph Northam brought a crowd to the Bedford Board of Supervisors Monday Night.

Roughly two dozen people, many waving signs saying “nullify Northam,” packed the room, hoping the board would take up a “First Amendment Sanctuary” resolution.

The resolution is largely symbolic, but one line requests the Sheriff’s Office “detain any state law enforcement officer, state health agent or federal agent attempting to enforce the unconstitutional order of the Governor.”

“The idea of limiting people from being able to gather is against not just the US constitution, but the Virginia Constitution as well,” said Isaiah Knight, who helped organize the group.

The board declined to take up the resolution, with some, including board member Tommy Scott, expressing skepticism.

“There’s some things we think need to be looked at and changed and discussed with the Sheriff and the Commonwealth’s Attorney,” he said.

Monday’s meeting comes after a much larger crowd last month drew a citation from the health department for violating the Governor’s limits on gatherings.

“Our County Attorney has had a couple conversations, not only with the Virginia Department of Health, but the Office of the Attorney General as well,” said County Administrator Robert Hiss.

Hiss says the county isn’t required to enforce the Governor’s guidelines, but most people who attend meetings follow guidelines anyway, and the county is still encouraging people to take precautions.

“We’ve always thought it was more important to have an educational piece as opposed to an enforcement piece at our meetings,” he said.

During Monday’s meeting, signs were posted asking people to wear masks, and tape was laid out telling people where to sit to socially distance themselves. Almost no one paid any attention to the signs or tape.

The board also never asked people to follow health guidance, though the acting chair did ask people to remove their hats.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.