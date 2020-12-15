Advertisement

Health officials explain continuous rise in coronavirus but not flu cases

Health officials say coronavirus was already wide spread in the community where as flu season...
Health officials say coronavirus was already wide spread in the community where as flu season has largely been quiet due to mitigation measures put in place earlier in the year.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials from the Virginia Department of Health are explaining why coronavirus numbers continue to rise as flu cases stay down.

Currently, flu cases are at a minimal nationally and locally.

They say many of the mitigation measures in place against coronavirus have worked against flu.

They also say the flu hasn’t been as infectious as COVID.

Although both are respiratory illnesses, the flu hasn’t had the chance to spread yet like coronavirus.

“The bigger factor here is just that COVID is spreading, that it is in the community - so it’s on that trajectory. When flu - it looks like at this point - we’re seeing such little activity that it doesn’t have the chance to take off,” said Em Stephens, Virginia Department of Health respiratory disease coordinator.

Stephens says we typically we see an increase of flu cases around and after the holidays.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

