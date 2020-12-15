Lynchburg reopens restaurant ‘winterization’ program

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now eligible once again for funds used to help the business adapt to offer more outdoor dining during COVID-19 concerns

According to the City of Lynchburg, applications will open Tuesday through Friday, December 18 or until funds are depleted.

The maximum amount available for reimbursement is $1,000 and is to cover outdoor heaters (no open flames), free-standing tents or coverings, seating, tables and outdoor lighting with a valid expense report of receipts showing purchase after March 1, 2020.

“We know that the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognize the logistical and cost issues associated with adding outdoor seating,” added Director of Economic Development & Tourism, Marjette Upshur. “We had such a positive response to the first round of winterization support. Our hope is that we can continue to help mitigate these costs to support restaurants in their efforts to continue to serve their patrons in a way that is safe, despite colder temperatures.”

Click here to apply,

