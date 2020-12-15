Advertisement

Lynchburg reopens restaurant ‘winterization’ program

Applications will be open Tuesday through Friday, December 18 or until funds last
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now eligible once again for funds used to help the business adapt to offer more outdoor dining during COVID-19 concerns

According to the City of Lynchburg, applications will open Tuesday through Friday, December 18 or until funds are depleted.

The maximum amount available for reimbursement is $1,000 and is to cover outdoor heaters (no open flames), free-standing tents or coverings, seating, tables and outdoor lighting with a valid expense report of receipts showing purchase after March 1, 2020.

“We know that the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognize the logistical and cost issues associated with adding outdoor seating,” added Director of Economic Development & Tourism, Marjette Upshur.  “We had such a positive response to the first round of winterization support. Our hope is that we can continue to help mitigate these costs to support restaurants in their efforts to continue to serve their patrons in a way that is safe, despite colder temperatures.”

Click here to apply,

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
Heavy rain moves in for Monday morning.
Heavy rain moves in early Monday followed by winter storm Wednesday
COVID in Virginia: new-case count drops, percentage of positive tests ticks down slightly
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
Courtesy Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 3
One flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Floyd County

Latest News

Glasgow celebrates the return of its dinosaur mascot with Christmas lights.
Glasgow lights Christmas dinosaur
Santa visits Botetourt County
Santa Claus is riding through Botetourt County this week
RVSPCA employees hand out free pet food at Sunday's Dot Drive-Thru
Dot’s Drive-Thru at the RVSPCA gives free food to nearly 70 pet owners
The Feel Good tour plays live music for their Facebook page's livestream.
The Feel Good Tour gives the gift of music for the holidays