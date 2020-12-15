Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg murder at apartment complex

March 2020 mugshot for Demijah Spinner, newly-arrested in December 2020 for a Lynchburg murder.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Demijah Kyjaun Spinner, 18 of Lynchburg, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself into Lynchburg Police in connection with the murder of Wendell Scott Morris last Monday at the James Crossing Apartments.

Spinner was charged with second-degree manslaughter and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Lynchburg Police continue to look for James Alexander Hiett, 22 of Halifax County who is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

