Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle wreck

Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for the death of a woman on a motorcycle.

Christopher Roberts, 34, of Roanoke, faces DUI and DUI Manslaughter charges for the death of 21-year-old Kasey Carpenter.

Carpenter died in a crash December 4 in the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW.

The investigation led police to determine Roberts had been driving the motorcycle, and Carpenter was his passenger.

Police worked with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and found Roberts at a home in Dry Fork. He was taken into custody there December 15.

