Producer-Creative Services

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WDBJ7, the Gray-owned number one CBS station in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia, has an immediate opening for a talented Creative Services Producer for our Creative Services department.

The ideal candidate is a talented visual artist who can conceptualize, script, shoot, and edit memorable promotions for all platforms in support of WDBJ7/WZBJ24 clients, including news and programming.

Two years production experience and proficiency with Adobe Premiere are necessary, as well as excellent verbal, written, and organizational skills. Knowledge of After Effects is a plus. This is not an entry-level position.

Send resume and link to demo reel to Jdagostino@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

